Devon Achane speaks about his goals and NFL future at the Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine is coming to a close and the last remaining Aggie to participate is Devon Achane. Saturday, March 5th kicked off the media interviews for the running backs where he was asked a variety of questions from what teams have shown interest to his 40-time predictions.

Given that I follow the Dallas Cowboys very closely, I was pleased to hear they are showing interest in the elite speedster, and it was confirmed that he had a formal interview this the team. It also seems that the only NFC East team he’s spoken to so far has been the Cowboys.

Achane also discussed the issue some teams might have with his size. See below what he had to say about it.

“My size doesn’t mean anything, I have been good in my career this far. I do break a lot of tackles I’m not the type to just .. to take any head on tackles. I feel like I have the natural ability to avoid tackles and that’s something I’m very very good at”

Another intriguing aspect of his game is his versatility. In an effort to show off his hands, he will take part in the wide receiver drills. He already has plenty of tape on him in the backfield and returning kicks, so if he can run some good routes and prove his catching ability teams will now have the option of putting him in the slot.

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane said he's going to do some WR drills on Sunday to show that he catch the ball well. As a guy with track background, he is looking forward to running the 40 as well. pic.twitter.com/huTVOZ1Q1L — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 4, 2023

The most anticipated test will be his 40-yard dash time. He’s mentioned a few times before the combine started that he wanted to have the fastest time this year and make a run at the record set by John Ross (4.22). When asked here is what he had to say.

“I don’t know we are going to see. Hopefully, you know that’s something that’s been a goal of mine so I’ve been working very hard this off-season to achieve that goal. So we are going to see” “Of course I expect to run the fastest time,” Achane said. “I saw DJ Turner ran a 4.26. That’s very good. That’s just setting the bar, setting the standard. I can’t wait to go out there and show my speed on Sunday.”

I can’t wait to see how his track speed translates to the 40-yard dash. His experience running the 60-yard dash in competition definitely gives him a technical advantage and he is raw speed is obvious. Without psychic powers have no clue telling you what he will clock in at, but it will be fast, and I would think any time higher than a low 4.3 would be slightly disappointing for Achane.

Fitness tests are great for extra data points, but what it really comes down to is the game tape and how well they look during drills. Everyone knows he has NFL speed, but if he can convincingly perform well in the wide receiver drills, I believe that will do the most to raise his draft stock.

