De'Von Achane is not expected to play on Friday

It looks like the NFL's first Black Friday game will be played without Dolphins running back De'Von Achane.

Achane was listed as questionable because of the knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday's win over the Raiders and the team's decision to elevate Darrynton Evans from the practice squad seemed to signal that the rookie would be inactive. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Achane is indeed not expected to play.

Achane returned last week from a stint on injured reserve, but hurt the same knee that landed him on the list in the first place. Head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that pulling him from the Raiders game was precautionary and it appears the Dolphins want to give him more time to get closer to 100 percent.

Evans will join Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson as backfield options on Friday.