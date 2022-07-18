Devon Achane named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list

On Monday morning, Aggies junior running back, Devon Achane was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award preseason watch list – the award presented to the best player in college football. This award has been presented to college football’s “Player of the Year” since 1937.

In 2021, Achane was an explosive weapon in the backfield, and as a receiver, all while being mostly a backup to Isaiah Spiller. Even with Spiller’s 1,000+ yard rushing campaign, Achane made and impact rushing for 943 yards on 130 carries – an outstanding 7.0 yards/rush and finished with a team-high nine rushing touchdowns. Achane was a weapon as a receiver and kick-returner, as well, combining for 261 receiving yards on 24 catches (10.88 yards/catch) and 301 kick-return yards on nine returns (33.44 yards/return), highlighted by a 98-yard kick-return touchdown in their win over top-ranked Alabama.

With Achane stepping into the RB1 role in 2022, look for his skillset to be further highlighted as he aims to become one of the nation’s most feared weapons – the first step into making this preseason watch list a November reality.