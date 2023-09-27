De'Von Achane named AFC offensive player of the week

It was a good bet that this week's AFC offensive player of the week would come from the Dolphins and the NFL revealed its choice on Wednesday.

Rookie running back De'Von Achane took the prize for his contributions to their 70-20 demolition of the Broncos.

Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns and that alone would have been enough to make him a strong contender for the award. He tossed in four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns to make him a clear choice for the week's standout over teammates Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and Tua Tagovailoa as well as anyone from any other team.

Achane did all of that on 30 snaps after missing Week One and playing six snaps in Week Two. One imagines his workload won't be dropping that low again any time soon.