Devon Achane included in the Doak Walker watchlist

The 2022 Texas A&M football roster is star-studded at a number of key positions, but the one name that jumps out the most in any conversation is starting running back for the Aggies, Devon Achane. Whether it’s his blazing fast speed, incredibly quick feet, or monk-like patience in the backfield, Achane is on pace to have his best statistical season yet in his first season as the starter. After being named to the Maxwell Award watchlist on Monday, Achane was just named to the prestigious Doak Walker Award watchlist, and the preseason honors continue to stack up.

Coming out of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, Achane won the Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year award after his 2019 senior season after rushing for 2,262 yards and 40 rushing touchdowns, and 800 yards receiving with 10 receiving touchdowns. Ranked as the No.1 All-Purpose back in the 2019 recruiting class, Achane signed with the Aggies and made an immediate impact in his first season with 364 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground.

In 2021, Achane began to emerge as one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in college football, recording 910 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, combined with 261 receiving yards on the season. As the presumed focal point of the offense while running behind what should be one of the better offensive lines in the country, look for the speedster to begin his Heisman campaign as soon as the opener on September 3rd.

