De'Von Achane goes 76 yards for a score, Dolphins up 14-0

Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane put more points on the board Sunday.

Achane sprinted through the left side of the Dolphins line for a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday's game in Miami. The score put the Dolphins up 14-0 on the Giant with 10 minutes to play in the first half.

It's the seventh touchdown in the last three weeks for Achane. He has 105 yards on three carries Sunday and now has 414 yards on 30 carries for the season.

The Dolphins' scoring drive was set up by a successful challenge by Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Miami was flagged for having 12 men on the field on a punt, which would have been a first down for New York, but McDaniel challenged that the extra player got off the field in time and replays showed he was correct.