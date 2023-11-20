De'Von Achane getting "extra feedback" on knee injury

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that running back De'Von Achane was pushing to go back into Sunday's game against the Raiders after hurting his knee, but the team is still figuring out if he'll be able to go against the Jets this Friday.

Achane was in his first game back from a stint on injured reserve and he hurt the same knee that put him on the list in the first place. On Monday, McDaniel said that Achane is soliciting "extra feedback" about the injury and that the team wants to make sure they aren't putting the back at any undue risk by putting him on the field.

“You don't want to put, put a guy in a situation where his best isn't up to his own standard as well,” McDaniel said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “So you’ve just got to factor in all those, which is why it's a little complicated.”

Achane had one carry and one catch before he left the game.