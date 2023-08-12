De'Von Achane gets 14 touches in NFL debut

The Dolphins have plenty of running backs. One of their newest ones got plenty of work on Friday night, in his NFL debut.

Third-rounder De'Von Achane had 14 touches in Miami's game against the Falcons.

"It was fun," Achane told reporters after the 19-3 loss to Atlanta. "I was just out there enjoying myself. I feel like it’s more games to come. It’s the first preseason game, so I got all the jitters out, all the nerves out so I’m just ready for Houston.”

He said he's always nervous before a game, and that with one tackle the nerves go away.

"It’s just natural though," he said. "If you’re not nervous, that means you’re not ready.”

He was not ready to get the ball as much as he did.

“No, it was just based off of Coach [Mike McDaniel]," Achane said regarding his workload. "I didn’t know how many touches I was going to get, who was going in at the time. So that just happened and how that happened."

Achane gained 25 yards on 10 carries, an average of only 2.5 yards per attempt. He caught four passes on four targets for 41 yards.

The first-year player from Texas A&M landed at third string on the team's first unofficial depth chart.

