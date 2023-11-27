De'Von Achane day to day, Terron Armstead week to week

The Dolphins held running back De'Von Achane out of the Black Friday win over the Jets.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that a number of factors went into the decision, including the short week, the opponent and faith in running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

Achane is considered day to day.

"I want to be fair to him, and he knows how to play one way," McDaniel said, via video from Omar Kelly of SI.com. "So, as he goes he'll tell me he can play I already know that, but he'll just be closely evaluated, making sure we have the confident version of him."

Achane injured a knee in an Oct. 8 game against the Giants. After a stint on injured reserve, Achane returned to play against the Raiders but aggravated the injury early in the game.

Left tackle Terron Armstead tweaked a quadriceps injury Friday, and McDaniel sounded as if Armstead will miss some time.

“He has had his fill of watching football," McDaniel said of Armstead, who has played only five games. "He is going to be pressing me hard to play football. . . .To me it’s a week to week injury."