Devo Davis, Trevon Brazile named one of nation’s best guard-forward duos

Arkansas guard Devo Davis is an icon in his home state. Forward Trevon Brazile may soon become one.

And it isn’t just Razorbacks fans who notice. The folks over at 247Sports put the outside-inside combination of Davis and Brazile into the second highest tier of guard-forward duos in the nation. Officially, writer Isaac Trotter calls the group “Tier II: High-upside potential or high-floor past.”

Davis is a three-year starter for coach Eric Musselman and had his best season last year, adding offense to his already-elite defense. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 32 minutes a game. He also shot 36% from 3-point range.

Brazile was looking like a star before he was lost for the season in December because of a knee injury. In his first year from Missouri, Brazile was averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 39% from 3-point range. He played in just nine games, however.

That means, for Trotter’s purposes, the duo fits into the high-upside potential part of the designation.

“The idea of what Davis and Brazile could be is tantalizing,” Trotter wrote. “Of course, Brazile has to be fully healthy. If so, the freaky big man will immediately put himself back on the map as a legitimate 2024 NBA Draft pick thanks to his blend of size, shooting and posterizing dunks. But Davis is the key to everything.”

Joining Davis and Brazile in Tier II from the SEC were Auburn guard Denver Jones and forward Johni Broome, Alabama guard Aaron Estrada and forward Grant Nelson and Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor and forward Henry Coleman.

