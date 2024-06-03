Devlin working on becoming 'more complete' midfielder

Cammy Devlin credited hard work for his Australia call-up and a strong finish to the domestic season with Hearts.

The 25-year-old spent a significant portion of last season sidelined through injury, but started all of Hearts' post-split fixtures as they finished third in the Scottish Premiership.

"I was off for a good part of three-and-a-half months; as much as it's tough, it's about working as hard as you can," he told the Socceroos' social media channels.

"If you do that, you come back in better shape and one of my goals was to get in the team and perform well.

"I felt like I finished the season well, it's just so good to be back training and being back in the national team environment is super special and I've definitely missed it."

The midfielder also revealed he has been focusing on getting higher up the pitch to offer more of a threat in attacking areas.

"To make myself complete is the other side of the game.

"I wasn't really getting into positions higher up the pitch so now it's about working a little bit harder to get higher and hopefully contribute in the final third."