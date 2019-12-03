Devlin Hodges will start for the Steelers again in Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers liked what they saw from rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges in Week 13. After leading the Steelers to a close win over the Cleveland Browns, Hodges will once again start for Pittsburgh in Week 14, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Hodges was effective during the Steelers’ 20-13 win over the Browns. He completed 14 of his 21 attempts, throwing for 212 yards and a touchdown. Hodges also threw one interception in the start.

Hodges, who was not selected in the 2019 NFL draft, has made two starts for the Steelers this season. His first came in Week 6, when Mason Rudolph was ruled out due to a concussion. Rudolph was healthy in Week 13, but Hodges started anyway. The move suggested the Steelers were making a permanent change at quarterback. Hodges getting another start in Week 14 provides even more evidence that’s the case.

Despite losing Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2, the Steelers are in the playoff hunt. The team has gone 7-5 with a combination of Hodges and Rudolph at quarterback. A large portion of the team’s success is due to its dominant defense. The Steelers rate as one of the best defenses in the league against both the run and the pass.

While the defense should continue to play well, the Steelers will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. If Tomlin doesn’t believe Rudolph is up for that task, it’s for the best to get Hodges as many reps as possible down the stretch.

