Devlin Hodges: I’ve got all the confidence in the world despite benching

Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges was benched last week, but he was quickly back on the field and right back to starting this week after Mason Rudolph was injured. Hodges says the experience of getting benched hasn’t shaken his confidence.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in myself and my guys. Now, we just have to go out and do it,” Hodges said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

At the same time, Hodges acknowledged that going from the field to the bench and back to the field so quickly is a challenge.

“It’s definitely tough,” Hodges said. “Coach told me I did a good job of staying in the game. Once I got benched, I was back into the position of being one play away, and I ended up having to go back out there and give us a chance to win. It’s tough, but you have to be a team player.”

The Steelers are counting on Hodges to shake it off on Sunday, and perhaps lead them into the playoffs.