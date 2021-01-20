Devlin Hodges tweets his goodbye to Pittsburgh

Quarterback Devlin Hodges doesn’t know what his future entails, but his career in Pittsburgh is finished.

Hodges’ contract with the Steelers expired, and he tweeted a goodbye Tuesday.

“[Peace] Pittsburgh! Thankful for the opportunity and the ability to live out my dream,” Hodges wrote. “Nothing but love! QUACK!”

Hodges signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph forced Hodges into the lineup, and he played eight games as a rookie, including six starts.

He did not play this season.

Hodges went 3-3 as a starter in 2019, finishing with 1,063 passing yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

