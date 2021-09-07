Devlin Hodges gets a tryout with the Patriots

Quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges became a mini-sensation in 2019, starting six game for the Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger was lost to an elbow injury. Hodges is now looking for his next NFL stop.

He spent much of 2021 with the Rams but didn’t make the final cut. On Tuesday, he got a tryout with the Patriots.

Hodges was one of 10 players who were given a chance to show what they can do. Since two of then were tight ends, one was a receiver, and one was a running back, Hodges may have been there simply to serve as the guy throwing the ball around during the tryout.

The Patriots currently have only one quarterback on the active roster — rookie Mac Jones. Brian Hoyer and Garrett Gilbert are on the practice squad. Hoyer undoubtedly will be elevated to the active roster before Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

