Devlin Hodges to continue to start for Steelers

The Steelers liked what they saw from their rookie quarterback last week, so they see no reason to change.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the expected, that Devlin Hodges would remain his starting quarterback this week against the Cardinals.

“He’s performed well in hostile environments but he doesn’t have a big sample size,” Tomlin said.

Hodges played acceptably well last week against the Browns, completing 14-of-21 passes for 2112 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

More importantly, the Steelers won with him on the field, moving to 7-5 and staying in the thick of the AFC wild card race.

While former third-round pick Mason Rudolph might have entered camp as the pedigreed choice, Hodges has put better results on the field, so for now he’s the guy.