Devlin hits 2-2 as Tyrone ease to win over Clare

Corner-back Niall Devlin hit 2-2 to help Tyrone clinch a vital 3-15 to 0-10 win over Clare in the All-Ireland SFC Group 3 game at Healy Park.

The Coalisland defender stole the show kicking all but all bit one of his side's first- half tally as the Red Hands led 2-3 to 0-5 after labouring for most of the opening period.

This first championship meeting between the two counties really failed to catch fire, playing out in front of a sparse crowd despite the do or die element for both teams.

Tyrone's star attacker Darragh Canavan had to wait until the 48th minute for his first score but kicked 1-4 in the final quarter to help see his team home safely.

Clare were reduced to fourteen 14 in the closing stages after midfielder Darragh Bohannon was shown a straight red for a late tackle on Michael O'Neill.

Group 3 is wide open heading into the final round of games in a fortnight's time when Tyrone will take on leaders Cork as Clare need a victory over Ulster champions Donegal to keep their season alive.

Sunday's 14-point win could help the Tyrone cause in the event score difference is required to separate teams.

Tyrone turn on power in second half

With the scoreline 0-1 to 0-1 after points from Cillian Rouine and Ciaran Daly, the Banner County were dealt a blow on four minutes in as defender Ikem Ugwueru received a black card for a foot-trip on Mattie Donnelly.

However, Clare weathered that 10-minute spell as Emmet McMahon landed two scores either side of Devlin's initial score.

Twenty minutes were on the clock when Devlin landed the first big blow, firing into the bottom right corner of the net after neat set-up play from fellow defender, Aidan Clarke.

Clare responded with scores from Rouine and McMahon to level the sides for a third time.

But, Devlin was once again the thorn in the visitors side as he jinked and jived before slotting low under Stephen Ryan for his second goal after being set up by Niall Morgan's charge upfield.

The Coalisland corner-back brought his tally to 2-2 with the final action of the half as Tyrone led 2-3 to 0-5 at the break.

Donnelly opened the second half scoring with a fine effort off his left boot before Brian Kennedy and traded scores with Aaron Griffin and McMahon.

Darragh Canavan opened his account on 48 minutes and kicked two more either side of another McMahon free.

Tyrone would outscore Clare 1-6 to 0-1 in the final minutes of the game, two more from Donnelly either side of Canavan's well taken goal from Canavan who fired into the roof of the net after some fine set-up play from brother, Ruairi who got a score of his own soon late on.