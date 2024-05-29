Devlin has 'extra hunger' to impress for Socceroos

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is desperate to make up for lost time on his return to the Australia squad.

Devlin, 25, missed the Asian Cup earlier this year due to an ankle injury and hasn't played for his country in over a year.

But he has been handed a recall for the World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine next month after reclaiming his Hearts place in the final two months of the season.

"It means the absolute world to me to be back in the Australia fold. Missing out on the last couple of camps has given that me extra hunger to get back there and stay there," said Devlin.

"Through injury I missed out on three-and-a-half months of football, including the Asian Cup.

"I feel like I finished the season really strongly and I knew if I did that the goal was to be up for selection. I've made that possible and I'm super excited.

"Putting the jersey on is super special. As a kid I grew up watching the Socceroos with my dad and brothers, so to now be in the fortunate position of making that dream a reality is quite surreal and something I don't take for granted.

"Hopefully I go in and impress. We've got two games and I'd love to be part of both as much as I can."