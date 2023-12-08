DeVito, Miller, Spitler earn special Mansfield News Journal honors on offense

MANSFIELD — They simply stood taller than the rest.

Three Richland County football players took home special Mansfield News Journal honors for their performances on the offensive side of the football. Let's find out who they are right here.

Shelby's Sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito earned co-Mansfield News Journal Offensive Player of the Year honors. In 2023, DeVito was named first-team All-Ohio, Division IV Northwest District Offensive Player of the Year, first team All-Northwest District and first team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. He was a touchdown machine in 2023 as he completed 191 of 296 passes for 3,556 yards and 30 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He averaged 12 yards per completion and completed 64.5% of his passes for the year. He was just as good with his legs, running for 1,194 yards on 141 carries with 17 touchdowns. He even caught three passes for 111 yards and two more scores, giving him 49 total touchdowns on the season.

Lucas' senior lineman Brayden Spitler is the 2023 Mansfield News Journal Offensive Lineman of the Year after he earned Division VII first team All-Ohio, Division VII Northwest District Lineman of the Year and Division VII first team All-Northwest District honors. He spent his senior season paving the way for the Cubs to run for 3,390 yards and 44 touchdowns. The Cubs averaged 6.68 yards per carry and 282.5 yards per game on the ground behind Spitler's blocking.

Ontario's Bodpegn Miller (left) and Shelby's Brayden DeVito (middle) were named the Mansfield News Journal co-Offensive Players of the Year while Lucas' Brayden Spitler (right) was named the Mansfield News Journal Offensive Lineman of the Year for the 2023 season.

Ontario's Junior quarterback Bodpegn Miller was the co-Mansfield News Journal Offensive Player of the year after he took second team All-Ohio, first team All-Northwest District, Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and first team All-MOAC honors. He threw for 2,328 yards and 19 touchdowns on 156-of-252 passing. He averaged 194 yards per game through the air and 14.9 yards per completion. He completed 61.9% of his passes leading the Warriors to the league championship. He also ran for 1,003 yards on 132 attempts with 17 touchdowns, averaging 83.6 yards per game and 7.6 yards per rush. He also had seven tackles on defense in limited action.

Miller set multiple program records including passing yards in a career and a single season becoming the first 2,000-yard QB in Ontario history. He is within reach of the career passing TDs record and will challenge for the single-season mark next year.

