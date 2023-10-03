Devin Witherspoon takes pick of Daniel Jones back 97 yards for a TD
Devin Witherspoon had himself a game for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football against the Giants.
Still, in the third quarter, the rookie DB had 6 tackles and 2 sacks before he intercepted a Daniel Jones pass and returned it 97 yards for a score.
After the PAT, the Seahawks led, 21-3.
DEVON WITHERSPOON 97-YARD PICK-6!
Witherspoon was the first Seahawk with two sacks and a pick-six since sacks became official in 1982.
It was Witherspoon’s first TD since high school.