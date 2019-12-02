Devin White: Time to show the world what I can do

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for the Buccaneers, but they are riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Jaguars on Sunday and the defense has been a big reason for those victories.

They’ve allowed 33 points while forcing six turnovers and first-round pick Devin White has been in the thick of the action. White had two sacks in a 35-22 win over the Falcons in Week 12 and followed that up by returning a fumble for a touchdown and intercepting a pass in Sunday’s 28-11 win over the Jaguars.

White added a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups to the stat sheet as he moves past a knee injury that cost him three games earlier this year.

“It’s my time, I guess,” White said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve been set back this year, but I never complained, and I also kept my head down and kept working. It’s time for me to show out. It’s time for me to show the world what I can do, and it’s time for me to keep building on it.”

At 5-7, the Bucs are almost certainly missing the playoffs this year. More of the same from White over the next four weeks would be a building block for higher hopes in 2020.