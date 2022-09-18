Devin White throws shade at Jameis Winston: ‘We just knew he’ll give us the ball’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got a regular-season win over the New Orleans Saints, beating their NFC South rivals 20-10 on Sunday, thanks in large part to a dominant performance from their defense that included six sacks and five takeaways.

Considering current Saints quarterback Jameis Winston spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Bucs, the Tampa Bay defense had a good idea of what to expect from him and the Saints offense Sunday.

Winston, who threw 30 interceptions in his final season with the Bucs in 2019, was picked off three times Sunday, including a 67-yard pick-six from Mike Edwards that sealed the win for Tampa Bay.

After the game, Bucs linebacker Devin White threw some shade at his old quarterback (via Pewter Report’s JC Allen):

Devin White throwing shade on Winston pic.twitter.com/Lc6AxnQaIi — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) September 18, 2022

I’m sure that won’t end up on the bulletin board when the Saints travel to Tampa later this year.

List

Bucs 20, Saints 10: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire