Devin White nets NFC defensive player of the week

The Buccaneers have had one of the league’s best defenses through the first seven weeks of the season and one of the unit’s leading players had a big day in last Sunday’s 45-20 win over the Raiders.

Linebacker Devin White made life difficult for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the victory. White recorded a career-high three sacks — he had 3.5 sacks in his previous 18 games — and forced Carr to fumble over the course of the proceedings.

White also led the Bucs with 11 tackles in the game. All of that was enough to earn him recognition as the NFC’s defensive player of the week.

It’s a first for White and he joins Shaq Barrett as Bucs defenders to snag the honors so far this season.

