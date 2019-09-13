Devin White out with knee injury

Buccaneers rookie Devin White was in the blue medical tent when Thursday night’s game was delayed by lightning.

The game has resumed, but the Bucs have ruled him out.

White, the team’s first-round draft choice, has a left knee injury and apparently the left knee brace he put on wasn’t enough to get him back out. He played every snap last week despite an illness.

White had two tackles before leaving.

Kevin Minter is in at inside linebacker in White’s place.