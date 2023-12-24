Devin White interception sets up Mike Evans TD; Bucs up 10-0 in second quarter

Linebacker Devin White didn't play last week and the reasons for his absence from the Buccaneers lineup were a talking point all week, but he's back on the field this Sunday and the Bucs were happy to have him in the first quarter against the Jaguars.

White picked off a Trevor Lawrence pass to end Jacksonville's first possession and returned the ball near midfield. The Buccaneers were able to make that play pay off in a major way.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Mike Evans for a three-yard touchdown with just under 13 minutes to play in the second quarter and the Bucs lead 10-0 as a result.

Evans has three catches for 27 yards and Mayfield is 10-of-12 for 97 yards as the Bucs work to maintain sole control of first place in the NFC South.