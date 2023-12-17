Devin White inactive for Bucs, Aaron Jones active for Packers

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was listed as questionable to play against the Packers on Sunday, but his foot injury is reportedly not the reason why he is on the inactive list.

Multiple reports on Sunday indicate that White is inactive because of a decision by head coach Todd Bowles. White was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

White is in the final year of his rookie contract and was looking for a new deal coming into the season, but Sunday's development would seem to signal that his time in Tampa is likely to come to an end after this season.

On the Packers' side, running back Aaron Jones is returning to action after missing three games with a knee injury. AJ Dillon is not going to play after breaking his thumb in last Monday's loss to the Giants.