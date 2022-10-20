Devin Vassell with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets
Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/19/2022
Tre Jones (San Antonio Spurs) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/19/2022
Doug McDermott (San Antonio Spurs) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/19/2022
Kawhi Leonard explained to reporters on Wednesday why he didn't watch the Warriors-Lakers opening night matchup.
Damion Lee knocked down a clutch game-winning jump shot in the Phoenix Suns win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Following an embarrassing opening day loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Stephen A. Smith sounded off of the team.
What does Anthony Davis have to say about Charles Barkley nicknaming him "Street Clothes" for being injury-prone?
LeBron James says the Lakers must keep shooting threes even though they aren't good at it. Russell Westbrook blames bench role for pulled hamstring.
Mike Brown was surprised by the Kings' miscues in their season-opening loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens pushed back on a report suggesting Robert Williams could be sidelined until the second half of the season.
Montrezl Harrell had talks with Boston in free agency this offseason, but it sounds like he and the Celtics were on different pages regarding his role.
On Wednesday, Grizzlies star Ja Morant reiterated that the Grizzlies don't have a rivalry with the Warriors.
Though it's a younger group than the original, Strength In Numbers appears to be re-born in San Francisco.
After Damion Lee hit a game-winning jumper to help the Suns beat the Mavericks on Wednesday, Steph Curry took to social media for a must-see reaction.
Can the Yankees slow down the Astros and keep them from taking a commanding 2-0 ALCS lead?
While Donte DiVincenzo was baffled by Stephen Curry's half-court shot, he was amused by how unfazed the rest of the Warriors were.
The Clippers will keep Leonard's minutes down. Is coming off the bench the best way to do that?
Warriors CEO Joe Lacob has made it clear the team can't afford the rising luxury-tax cost, but for right now, he's not worried about it.
NBA Twitter reacts to the Brooklyn Nets getting blown out in their home season opener by the New Orleans Pelicans. =