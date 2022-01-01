Devin Vassell with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The Guardian

Forget the NBA’s top five point guards. Right now the Memphis Grizzlies’ young star looks like a top-five player who should have been the No 1 pick over Zion Williamson in the first place Basketball is a little man’s game now. And in a league where layups and threes rule, Memphis guard Ja Morant (above), not Zion Williamson, is the player with the greater upside. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images With the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans made the obvious choice. Back t