Devin Vassell with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies
Jordan Poole understands why he wasn't one of Steph Curry's teammates to receive a Rolex after the Warriors star broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record.
Kevin Durant came back and Joel Embiid waved him off the floor.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine's partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot. Source: Twitter ...
One eight-second clip from Thursday's scrimmage is a reminder of what is on the horizon for the Warriors.
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers moving star guard Ben Simmons to the Indiana Pacers.
Forget the NBA's top five point guards. Right now the Memphis Grizzlies' young star looks like a top-five player who should have been the No 1 pick over Zion Williamson in the first place Basketball is a little man's game now. And in a league where layups and threes rule, Memphis guard Ja Morant (above), not Zion Williamson, is the player with the greater upside.
The Cavaliers reportedly have landed veteran point guard Rajon Rondo in a trade with the Lakers.
That win moves the Bulls into first place in the East.
LeBron James is slowly declining from his career statistical peaks, but the Lakers star is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record.
A father is accused of assaulting a referee at his son's basketball game in Kenmore.
The Celtics reversed their fortunes in their 2021 finale, rolling to double-digit win over the talented Suns. Here are our takeaways from Boston's impressive victory.
DeMar DeRozan capped off a wild win over the Pacers with a one-legged 3-pointer at the horn vaulting the Bulls to the top of the Eastern Conference in the process.
Shams Charania: The Lakers are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Important and timely acquisition for Cleveland to shore up the point guard position amid injuries. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's ...
Trades, of course, require two (or more) teams to agree on the deal, and that isn't always a breeze.
Celtics basketball operations Brad Stevens offered some insight into how he's approaching the conundrum his team faces entering the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.
76ers president Daryl Morey said the Ben Simmons standoff could last four years.
Warriors' guard Jordan Poole continues to embrace and learn from Draymond Green's infamous and outspoken advice.
With New Year's Day comes resolutions. Here are three things the Los Angeles Lakers need to resolve for 2022.
Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Sam Jones died this week at the age of 88. He won 10 NBA championships in Boston and is one of the team's greatest players.
Kuzma dapped up Mobley on Thursday after the Cavaliers rookie finished a difficult up-and-under layup.