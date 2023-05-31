Devin Smith inducted into Hall of Fame

Devin Smith is one of the greatest wide receivers in Ohio State history and before he got to Columbus, Smith was one of the greatest to ever suit up for Massillon Washington High School and is now being recognized for his on-field achievements.

9 days until Ohio State football Devin Smith- highlights from the Sugar Bowl & National Championship game. pic.twitter.com/SR9TDQbL3h — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) August 24, 2021

Smith was a three-sport athlete competing in basketball, football, and track. Every Buckeye fan remembers Smith’s blazing speed so the fact that he won state in the 100-meter dash in 2011 should surprise no one. Smith also won state in the long jump.

On the gridiron, Smith was able to earn All-Ohio twice, accumulating 110 career receptions for 2,119 yards and 24 touchdowns. Smith was a consensus three-star recruit that was destined to play at Ohio State and will join other former Buckeyes in Paul Brown, Earle Bruce, Devin Jordan, Chris Spielman, and Justin Zwick in the Tiger Football Hall of Fame.

It will only be a matter of time for Smith to get similar honors at Ohio State as his career was extremely impressive with 121 career receptions for 2,503 yards and 30 touchdowns. Smith was All-Big Ten honorable mention and started three seasons and was integral in the National Championship victory.

2014 Ohio State 14-1

National Champions

Big Ten Champions

#9 In Total Offense Joey Bosa 13.5 Sacks

Vonn Bell 6 Interceptions

Devin Smith 931 Receiving Yards 12 TDs

Michael Thomas 799 Receiving Yards 9 TDs

Ezekiel Elliott 1,878 Rushing Yards 18 TDs

JT Barrett 2,834 Passing… pic.twitter.com/MDWx10X0Hn — College Football Report (@CFBRep) May 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire