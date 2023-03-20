Devin Singletary visits Texans

The Texans had a potential addition to their running back corps in for a visit on Monday.

The NFL’s daily wire showed that Devin Singletary met with the team. Singletary became a free agent last week after spending the last four seasons with the Bills.

Singletary started 56 regular season games for the Bills after joining the team as a 2019 third-round pick and 16 of those starts came last season. He ran 177 times for 819 yards and five touchdowns in those appearances and also caught 38 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans have Dameon Pierce in place as their top back and they also have Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, and Gerrid Doaks on the roster.

