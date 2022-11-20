Devin Singletary’s touchdown gives Bills 22-10 lead

The Bills seem over their slow start.

After Buffalo’s defense stuffed Cleveland on consecutive third-and-1 and fourth–and-1 plays, the club’s offense wasted no time in driving 73 yards in four plays for a touchdown.

Running back Devin Singletary put the ball in the box from 5-yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Buffalo went for two to go up 14 points, but receiver Isaiah McKenzie was stopped short of the goal line on a jet sweep.

It was the Bills’ first second-half touchdown since Week Six, when the club defeated Kansas City.

Buffalo got down the field so quickly with the help of a roughing the passer penalty after Josh Allen’s 17-yard pass to Gabe Davis. Then Allen hit Dawson Knox for a 23-yard gain.

On the ensuing drive, Cleveland had a field goal blocked to keep the score at 22-10.

The Browns had a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter, but have since allowed 19 straight points to the Bills.

