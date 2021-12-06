What Devin Singletary said about Bills’ rushing attack in first half

The Buffalo Bills’ rushing attack hasn’t been very good throughout the 2021 season… but it’s slightly improving.

One consistency in it has been running back Devin Singletary.

The third-year pro has been in the lineup throughout the year. Meanwhile, Zack Moss has been in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch, alternating in recent weeks in favor of veteran Matt Breida.

But Singletary did not blame rushing attack struggles on any single player or aspect of the offense.

Rather, Singletary said it has come down to the little things making a difference.

“It could’ve just been us not being on our details,” Singletary for the MMQB. “And the other thing, this is the NFL. The record doesn’t matter. These guys get paid as well. So you gotta be on your A game every week. That’s what I feel like it came down to.”

Moving forward, it remains to be seen who gets a chance to correct those finer details Singletary discussed.

While the past few games we’ve seen Singletary and Breida in the lineup, Buffalo’s coaching staff hasn’t been afraid of making game day changes to the lineup.

And just last week, Bills head coach Sean McDermott admitted that the roster in the backfield would be a “weekly” situation. It could keep changing.

Whatever combinations could be on the way, Buffalo won’t mind them as long as they work.

