Devin Singletary reacts to Bills clinching AFC East title with Week 16 win over Bears
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary reacts to his team clinching the AFC East title against the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary reacts to his team clinching the AFC East title against the Chicago Bears.
Nick. Bosa. #DPOY
A lot of #Bills smiles:
Jahan Dotson had a big first half for the Commanders, including this touchdown catch.
Mike McGlinchey revealed this week that he's been playing with broken ribs since Week 8.
Steelers players paid tribute to the late Franco Harris on Saturday
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans loss.
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
With their loss to Cincinnati, the Patriots now look as lost and adrift as they have this century.
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.
The new team record sealed the game against the Giants
With Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears still have the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. But, the Texans' win put the Bears closer to overtaking them for the first pick in the draft.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
Detroit Lions were destroyed by Carolina Panthers, allowing 320 yards rushing and suffering a blow to their playoff hopes in 37-23 loss
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
The Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL for the past few weeks, now they are the butt of many jokes after their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
Justin Fields and the Bears' short-handed offense couldn't find the big plays needed to deliver an upset against the Bills in freezing conditions at Soldier Field.