Devin Singletary will not play Sunday
The Bills will go without rookie running back Devin Singletary on Sunday.
Singletary did not practice today, which means he missed the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury, and coach Sean McDermott confirmed he will not play.
That’s a big blow to Buffalo because Singletary has been a big-play threat in his first two NFL games. He has 10 carries for 127 yards, a whopping 12.7-yard average.
Singletary’s absence likely means more work for backup running back T.J. Yeldon on Sunday.
