Devin Singletary, John Brown, Tre’Davious White among Bills scratches

The Bills know they are the fifth seed in the AFC no matter what happens in their game or elsewhere in the league on Sunday, so they are going to give some of their key offensive players a rest against the Jets.

Wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown, tight end Dawson Knox and running back Devin Singletary are all inactive for Sunday’s game. None of the players was on the injury report this week, so all are just getting a break ahead of the Wild Card round.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White rounds out the list of healthy scratches. Defensive end Shaq Lawson and wide receiver Andre Roberts were all ruled out during the week.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said this week that quarterback Josh Allen will play and said that Matt Barkley may also see time in Week 17. Sitting so many of the team’s top skill position players suggests that Barkley will indeed be hitting the field this Sunday.