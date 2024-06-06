Devin Singletary, Giants ‘not worried’ about Saquon Barkley's lingering shadow during 2024 season

So, how will the Giants fill the massive void in their offense left behind by star running back Saquon Barkley, who bolted for a three-year deal with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles?

That remains to be seen.

New York still has second-year Oklahoma product Eric Gray in the mix, and they made a pair of intriguing additions this offseason by bringing in Devin Singletary and sure-handed fifth-rounder Tyrone Tracy, who could prove to be a weapon out of the backfield.

However, they still lack that big home run hitter they had in Saquon, and because of that most experts remain extremely low on this group's potential with some even going as far as labeling them among the worst units in all of football.

The absence of Barkley will certainly loom large over them and in the back of everyone’s minds throughout the organization’s first season without him, though, the veteran of the group says it’s something they aren't concerned with.

“We’re not really worried about the shadow of Saquon or anything like that,” said Singletary who will rock Barkley’s old No. 26 this season. “We just have to go out there and ball out and win games, I think that’s our biggest focus heading into the season anyways.”

Though he’s still only 26 years old, Singletary is the elder statesman in the group heading into his sixth year in the league.

Having spent his first five seasons with Brian Daboll in Buffalo, his familiarity with the offense is something Big Blue valued this offseason, and the head coach isn’t surprised he’s already made a positive impact on the room.

“I’ve had familiarity with Devin,” he said. “Devin’s been a productive back when he was with me in Buffalo and then he did a good job with Houston. He’s been in the league for a good bit here and has some good leadership traits about him.

“Even though he was in Houston for the one year he knows our system inside and out, so he’s very comfortable with how we do things and he’s been doing a good job of leading that room with some younger guys in there.”

Singletary's accumulated 888 carries to this point in his career, but for Giants fans who may not be familiar with his style of play, he described himself simply.

“You’re getting a dog,” he said. “You’re getting somebody that is ready to work. I’m going to bring it week in and week out and do whatever it takes to help the team win games.”

As far as the rest of the group, the third-year head coach is excited by what he's seen from his younger running backs during the early days of OTAs, particularly Tracy who has been able to quickly adapt to the offense.

“I’m encouraged,” he said. “Tracy has done a really good job in this camp of picking up the information really quick. We still have some time until we get the pads on and they start taking shots and doing blitz pickup and things like that, but to this point they’re doing everything they can to be as good as they can.”