Devin Singletary back on Bills practice field

Running back Devin Singletary has taken a step toward returning to the Bills lineup.

Singletary injured his hamstring in Week Two’s win over the Giants, which led him to miss both practices and last Sunday’s games against the Bengals. Singletary remained out of practice on Wednesday, but Thursday brought some better news about his condition.

According to multiple reporters at Bills practice, Singletary was in a helmet and taking part in drills during the portion of practice open to the media. An accounting of how much work he did during the session will have to wait until the release of the injury report.

That participation level and Friday’s workload will also provide some idea about the chances that Singletary plays against the Patriots this weekend. If he doesn’t, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon will handle backfield duties in the matchup of 3-0 teams.