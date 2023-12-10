Devin Sanchez may be leaning toward Ohio State, but Texas still wants the five-star corner

Devin Sanchez was a ringleader in Galena Park North Shore's state semifinals win over Westlake on Saturday. Ohio State remains the frontrunner for the five-star cornerback, but Texas is still pushing hard.

PFLUGERVILLE — Devin Sanchez said he thought he played well, which he did.

It’d be nice for Longhorn Nation to think the junior cornerback for 15-0 Galena Park North Shore, which eliminated Westlake from the high school football playoffs on Saturday, might play even more football in this area with the Texas Longhorns.

But that appears to be a long shot.

The uber-gifted cornerback who's regarded by 247Sports' composite rankings as the best cornerback prospect in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class told me he is still considering Texas, but Ohio State is very much in the lead for the 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back.

“Right now, Ohio State’s a frontrunner, but Alabama and Texas A&M aren’t far behind,” said Sanchez, who had the key play in the Mustangs’ 23-14 win in the 6A Division I state semifinals at The Pfield. “It’s getting closer to Jan. 6 (when he has said he’ll announce his commitment during the All-American Bowl on NBC), so yeah, if Ohio State keeps on doing what they’re doing, I’m most likely going to be a Buckeye.”

Westlake running back Jack Kayser runs the ball into the end zone ahead of Galena Park North Shore cornerback Devin Sanchez, a prized five-star prospect for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Sanchez is leaning toward committing to Ohio State, but Texas still is pursuing him.

Texas football is still giving Devin Sanchez the hard sell

But are the Longhorns even in the picture?

“Yeah, they were here today,” Sanchez said, referring to Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski as well as current Longhorns Ethan Burke and Michael Taaffe, who both played at Westlake. “I’ve got a good relationship with coach (Terry) Joseph and coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian), so we’ll see. If they come back in, hopefully we’ll see. But yeah, they’ve got a chance."

Sanchez is a five-star prize may be considering Texas, but he attended the Penn State-Ohio State game this fall and has made three trips to Columbus since June, according to an On3 report.

'He's as good as advertised'

Westlake coach Tony Salazar was impressed with Sanchez.

“He’s as good as advertised,” Salazar said. “He’s a good physical talent.”

Sanchez is one of the fastest defensive backs in high school football and owes much of his athleticism to his parents. His mother, Deetra, was a 200-meter and 400-meter sprinter at UTEP where his father, Daniel, played football. He said he runs a 4.4 in the 40.

“I feel I played great today, but it’s not just about me,” said Sanchez, a very lean, tall cornerback who played press coverage on Westlake’s Brody Wilhelm the entire game and was impressive. “It’s about my teammates. When I made a couple of big plays, it was needed like on that last drive. When people saw that PBU, that won us the game. If I can get the ball out of the receiver’s hands, it’s a win for us.”

Would Devin Sanchez fill a need for Texas? You betcha

The Longhorns certainly need to restock their secondary although Sanchez is just a junior; Sarkisian loses four of his five starters after this season.

Cornerback Ryan Watts, who interestingly enough transferred to Texas from Ohio State but missed the Big 12 championship game with an injury, and star nickel back Jahdae Barron are both seniors as are starting safety Jerrin Thompson and reserve Kitan Crawford. In addition, Jalon Catalon, the Arkansas transfer who missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, and backups X’Avion Brice and B.J. Allen have entered the transfer portal.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football pressing for 5-star CB Devin Sanchez from North Shore