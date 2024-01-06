Devin Sanchez, a 5-star defensive back, commits to Ohio State

Class of 2025 recruit Devin Sanchez committed to Ohio State on Saturday at the All-American Bowl. Sanchez is a top-10 player in the country in his class.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back from North Shore High School (Houston, Texas), Sanchez is the No. 6 player in the nation in the On3 Industry Rankings. He held offers from Ohio State as well as Alabama and Texas.

Sanchez’s North Shore finished their season 15-1.

Sanchez made his announcement on Saturday afternoon from the All-American Bowl. The All-American Bowl is held annually at the Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas).

Ohio State currently has the eighth-best recruiting class in the nation for the 2025 cycle according to Rivals. Last year, they had the fifth-best class in the nation.

Despite being up early, the West nearly gave up the lead (and the game) on Saturday afternoon. At point, the West was up 31-7 and seemed in full control of the game.

They ended up narrowly beating the East 31-28 in the All-American Bowl.

