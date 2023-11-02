Devin Neal and Kyron Drones now on opposite sides as Louisville hosts Virginia Tech

In the same game in which Kyron Drones made his collegiate debut for Baylor against Albany, Devin Neal was one of four Bears to make four tackles in the 2022 season-opening victory.

Neal was a starting safety, and Drones backed up quarterback Blake Shapen.

Drones played in only four more games that season as a redshirt freshman and totaled 219 passing yards. Neal started seven of 11 games and had 41 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, pass breakup and forced fumble as a junior. A year later, the two will be on opposite sidelines as Neal and No. 15 Louisville host Drones and Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at L&N Stadium.

Louisville's Devin Neal (27) has a team-leading three interceptions this season.

Drones and Neal were among 13 players who transferred out of Baylor after the 2022 season.

They have been key contributors for their new teams. Neal’s presence became even more important when the Cardinals lost safety M.J. Griffin to a season-ending lower leg injury before games started. Neal moved into the starting role for seven of the Cardinals’ eight games, rotating with Cam Kelly and Josh Minkins.

Neal, named the ACC Player of the Week on Oct. 9, is Louisville’s third-leading tackler with 38 — 2 ½ for loss — in addition to five pass breakups and a team-leading three interceptions.

Neal and Drones were teammates for two years at Baylor, so Neal has some insight.

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones will try to lead his team to a road victory Saturday against Louisville.

“We'll get to that information this week,” U of L coach Jeff Brohm said. “The quarterback (Drones) has done a great job. He's young, he's gotten in there and taken things over. He's been more than efficient. He's a physical runner, understands and values the importance of the football. So, we'll have to definitely, in all of our packages, account for him and his ability to run and escape and get yards.”

Drones saw more playing time almost immediately at Virginia Tech. He replaced Grant Wells as the starting quarterback after Wells sustained a leg injury against Purdue during the second week of the season. After a slow start, Drones has helped the Hokies turn around their season, winning three of their last four games.

Drones garnered ACC Player of the Week honors after recording 228 yards and three touchdowns on 12-for-19 passing — along with 41 yards and two TDs on 21 carries — in a 38-21 win over Pitt on Sept. 30. He then threw for a career-high 321 yards in a 30-13 win over Wake Forest two weeks later. The Texas native has 1,237 passing yards and seven scores. Drones also has the second-most rushing yards on the team (400) and four more TDs on the ground.

Brohm described Drones as a running back who plays quarterback.

“This isn't just a fast athlete,” Brohm said, “this is a physical runner that you have to tackle with multiple guys. He's involved in every one of their plays as far as whether it's handing it off, faking the handoff, keeping it himself, getting on the edge with his feet. And, that gives you a different dynamic. We have to, once again, figure out ways to make them do things that maybe they don't do as much.”

Louisville gained some experience playing against a dual-threat quarterback last week in Duke’s Riley Leonard. Though Leonard was battling an injured ankle, he threw for 121 yards but was held to 13 rushing yards in the 23-0 defeat.

A healthy Drones will give the Cardinals a new challenge and one that Neal is familiar with.

“It's going to come down to us chasing the football,” Cardinals cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis said of defending Drones. “He's a big, strong guy. He avoids a lot of tackles; he misses a lot of tackles. We’ve got to do a good job of chasing the football, pursuing the football and getting hats there, so if one guy misses, we can attack with our leverage and get him on the ground.”

