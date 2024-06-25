Devin McCuin picks up noteworthy preseason endorsement

SAN ANTONIO – Devin McCuin, a product of Jacksonville High School, who is now in his second season as a member of the University of Texas San Antonio football team, has received significant preseason recognition from at least one highly regarded publication.

McCuin (6’-0”, 185-pounds) was one of eight Roadrunners having garnered a spot on the Phil Steele Preseason All-American Athletic Conference team.

McCuin, a receiver, was included on the second team.

As a true freshman in 2023, McCuin had 546 receiving yards and hauled in three touchdown passes for a UTSA team that finished 9-4 overall and 7-1 in AAC play.

He had two grabs of 77 yards a year ago and inserted himself into Roadrunner record book with a 72-yard touchdown catch in a game against Army. That catch ranked as the eighth-longest touchdown catch in Roadrunner history.

McCuin, who was named as Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Offensive Freshman of the Year following the 2023 campaign, is a kinesiology major.

UTSA is scheduled to open the new season by entertaining Kennesaw State at 2:30 p.m. August 31 at the Alamodome.