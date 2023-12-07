Devin McCuin named Offensive Freshman of the Year by Texas Football

Dec. 7—Devin McCuin, a 2023 graduate of Jacksonville High School, has been named by Texas Football as itd Offensive Freshman of the Year.

The University of Texas San Antonio wide receiver caught 39 passes for 518 yards (13.3 yards per grab) and scored three touchdowns this season.

The Roadrunners (8-4) finished in third place in their first season as members of the American Athletic Conference.

UTSA will play Marshall (6-6) at 8 p.m., December 19 in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Other superlative winners on the publication's All-Texas team included: Offensive Player of the Year, Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech, running back); Defensive Player of the Year, T'Vondre Sweat (Texas, defensive lineman) and Defensive Freshman of the Year, Taurean York (Texas A&M, linebacker).

Coach of the Year accolades were shared by Steve Sarkisian (Texas) and Rhett Lashlee (Southern Methodist University).