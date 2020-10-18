Devin McCourty's passionate pregame speech to Patriots had a fitting theme

Devin McCourty was on message in passionate pregame speech to Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a long two weeks for the New England Patriots, but the team is staying resilient.

Safety and team captain Devin McCourty addressed his fellow defensive backs Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium prior to the Patriots' Week 6 matchup with the Patriots, which was delayed a week as the team dealt with positive COVID-19 tests and several canceled practices.

McCourty's message: This is a challenge you're well-equipped to overcome.

"This week we talked about adversity, getting over adversity," McCourty said. "But let's be real: To get here, we all went through a lot more than what we're going through right now."

McCourty called on his teammates to think about all the obstacles they've faced to get to where they are now as they got set to face the Broncos.

That's a fitting message for McCourty to send after two weeks of uncertainty which saw the Patriots send a total of eight players to the COVID-19/reserve list.

Several Patriots players (including McCourty's brother, Jason) have voiced concerns about the safety of themselves and their families during that time, but Devin helped his teammates get in the right mindset Sunday prior to their first game since Oct. 5.