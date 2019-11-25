The award for best postgame attire belongs to New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who wore an awesome t-shirt depicting "The Office" character Dwight Schrute after his team beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadiun.

McCourty showed up to his press conference wearing the shirt, and the Patriots tweeted out a photo of the front and back. Take a look in the pictures below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NBC's "The Office" is one of the most famous television shows of the 2000s, and Dwight Schrute, played by actor Rainn Wilson, is one of the best characters from the program's nine seasons. The series' final episode aired in May of 2013.

Several of the cast members from "The Office" actually are Boston sports fans, including Steve Carell (who plays Michael Scott) and John Krasinski (who plays Jim Halpert).

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Devin McCourty's Dwight Schrute shirt stole the show after Patriots-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston