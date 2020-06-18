Devin McCourty wants NFL to tell Colin Kaepernick directly he has league’s support

Patriots safety Devin McCourty wants to see free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick get support from the NFL that goes beyond publicly released statements.

McCourty said on ESPN that if the NFL supports Kaepernick, he’d like to see the league tell Kaepernick that to his face.

“I think, first and foremost, they need to have a sit-down,” McCourty said, via WEEI. “They need to bring him in there. They need to tell him, face-to-face, everything that they’ve said vocally, that they’ve said publicly. Tell that to him directly. Then, I think just moving forward giving him a real opportunity to be in this league. You know, last year I was one of the guys when he had that workout, I thought it was bogus. I didn’t think it was a real opportunity for him. But I think he needs to be heard now even more than back in 2016. You know, we all kind of cut him off and didn’t really embrace him the way we should have. I think it’s time now to bring him into the fold. If the NFL really wants to be involved in this, they need to make sure they elevate his platform and let him speak and let him do the work he’s been doing.”

The NFL has offered some supportive words about Kaepernick, but McCourty would like to see some action.

