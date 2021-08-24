Here’s what Devin McCourty thinks Cam Newton and Kendrick Bourne have in common

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne seems to have as much fun as anyone on the team’s roster — including the team’s most energetic personality, Cam Newton.

When safety Devin McCourty was asked about Bourne’s big presence at practices, McCourty said he could compare the receiver only to two other high-energy players: Newton and Matthew Judon.

“KB is right in that Cam Newton energy, ball of energy, and I would throw [Matt] Judon, has brought that a little bit to the defensive side of the ball. Guys like that you need on the team,” McCourty said on Tuesday. “A day like today where it’s hot, this whole’s week supposed to be hot, you need guys that are gonna be out there, energy, yelling, screaming, talking trash. I think that’s what football is about. Especially training camp, as you get into it.

“I guess this is like week three or four of training camp, where you need guys to kind of get it going because, you know, the end of training camp is kind of like the season’s just beginning. So we’ve just got to stay at it, and, you know, guys like KB, Cam, Ju, those guys help out a lot, just what they bring day-in and day-out.”

Bourne joined the Patriots this offseason on a three-year contract worth $15 million. He was a part of an enormous free agency class that included Matthew Judon. Newton was another Patriots’ offseason signing, though New England inked him to a new deal before he hit free agency.

List