Devin McCourty thinks Belichick’s sons have head coaching potential

Could more Belichick disciples be on their way to the coaching ranks? Could those disciples be his sons? One New England Patriots player sees head-coaching potential in Bill’s kids, Steve and Brian Belichick.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty believes that the two Belichick’s could join the head-coaching ranks. McCourty may perhaps have the best knowledge of anybody. Steve, who now coaches the outside linebackers, was previously working with safeties. Brian replaced him in that role. McCourty has played under both of them. And McCourty played with Steve, who was a backup longsnapper at Rutgers at the same time that McCourty played cornerback there. If anything, he understands the talent they truly have.

“I think obviously, both of those guys have around football, not only in their last couple of years coaching but all through their lives,” the veteran safety and co-captain said Wednesday in a video conference. “Being on the sideline for some of the biggest games of the year. And both of them are a little different. I think Steve is a little more laid back than Brian. But both of them pay so much close attention to details and try to make sure you know all the little nuances to playing the scheme and understanding the whole scheme, not just your position and your role — knowing what everyone does. “And I think obviously, that comes directly from being around their father their whole coaching life and probably from when they were kids growing up. I’m sure he was very detailed in what they needed to do, so I definitely see that in their future. Who does it first? I don’t know. I don’t know any of that. I would say they’re both hard workers and they try to turn over every stone in the Belichick way.”

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the safety noted that Belichick’s certainly have the potential to be head coaches. Steve is in his ninth season as a patriot assistant and the overall season as a position coach. In the meantime, Brian is entering his first season as a position coach.

As those two learn under their father’s wing, there is perhaps nobody better to learn from. As for now, all Belichick’s are focused on the San Francisco 49ers.

