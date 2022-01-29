Devin McCourty sympathizes with Tom Brady over retirement drama

Devin McCourty sympathizes with Tom Brady amid QB's retirement drama originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You'd think the greatest quarterback of all time would want to retire on his own terms.

But ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington appeared to upstage Tom Brady on Saturday by reporting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is calling it quits after 22 seasons.

Brady and his camp didn't seem pleased with that development: The 44-year-old QB reportedly called Bucs general manager Jason Licht to insist he hasn't made up his mind about his playing future, while Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., blasted ESPN for "circulating an unsubstantiated rumor."

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty apparently understands Brady's frustration.

"22yrs and you can’t announce your future plans yourself lol," McCourty tweeted Saturday in reference to Brady's 22 NFL seasons.

Brady said he was in "no rush" to make a decision on his playing future after the Bucs' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. But most expected Brady himself to share the news of his retirement, perhaps via a message on his Instagram account with over 10 million followers (where he announced he was leaving the New England Patriots in March 2020).

McCourty apparently was of that belief as well and felt strongly enough to stick up for his former quarterback on social media.

Retirement rumors are also surrounding McCourty as he enters unrestricted free agency at age 34. The latest reports suggest he'll continue playing in 2022, but if he does decide to retire, expect to hear from the Patriots captain directly.