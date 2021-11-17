Devin McCourty: “It sucks to play Sunday and then have to play again Thursday”

Add Patriots safety Devin McCourty to the long list of players who are not fans of Thursday Night Football.

McCourty, whose Patriots play the Falcons this Thursday, said he hates the grind of playing on a short week.

“Quite frankly, it sucks to play Sunday and then have to play again Thursday,” McCourty said. “But you push through and you look at the next break that you’re gonna get is a 10-day break. You gotta push through mentally and continue to tell yourself that and go out there and try to play a good game. There’s two teams going through the same thing and it’ll come down to who out-prepares each other, who can recover better, all those little things in a short amount of time play a big factor come Thursday night.”

That’s a common complaint from NFL players, but when it comes time to negotiate the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the players’ union has never drawn a hard line and said the players simply won’t agree to a deal if there are going to be games on Thursday nights. Ultimately, Thursday Night Football brings in additional money, and that money is split between the owners and the players, and the players have accepted it, begrudgingly.

