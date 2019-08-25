Devin McCourty slams Colts fans for booing Andrew Luck after retirement news broke

Andrew Luck shocked the NFL world on Saturday night when news of his retirement made its way around the league. When the news broke, the Indianapolis Colts were in the process of playing a preseason game...and Luck was on the sidelines. And he didn't get a warm reception from the Colts fans.

The Colts fans booed Luck as he came off the field and was swarmed by media members and cameras. This came despite the fact that Luck kept the Colts relevant in the post-Peyton Manning years despite dealing with a plethora of injuries.

The reaction of the Colts fans didn't sit well with many. That included New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who took to Twitter to diss the Colts fans that chose to boo Luck.

What a joke!!! SMH 🤦🏿‍♂️...boo-ing Luck...nahhhh they can't be serious -Dmac https://t.co/hFfxNdgnuh — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 25, 2019

McCourty's reaction seems fair. After all, Luck has long been the face of the franchise in Indianapolis. Giving him this kind of send-off just doesn't seem right, and many NFL players, including McCourty, called out the Indy fans for this.

Luck did little to deserve this reaction. He was still a solid franchise quarterback for the Colts and did a lot to keep them competitive in the post-Manning era. He simply took a catastrophic number of hits due to a poor offensive line and suffered a few injuries. In the wake of his latest malady and a four-year pain cycle. he decided to call it quits.

Now, with Luck retired, Jacoby Brissett will be the starter in Indianapolis. The former Patriots draft pick will get a chance to prove himself as a starter for the first time since 2017.

